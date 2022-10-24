LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.

The inmate is a black female with tattoos and is wearing an orange jumpsuit and is handcuffed in the front.

There is a heavy police presence near Girard Park and they are advising to avoid the area if possible.

If you have any information, please contact 911.

This is an active investigation, more information will be updated when released.