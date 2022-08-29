LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following offenses:

Possession with intent to distribute I CDS (3 counts)

Possession of a schedule I CDS

Monies derived from drug proceeds

Two outstanding warrants for simple criminal damage to property and theft

Two outstanding warrants for grand theft of an automobile (Florida)

Two outstanding warrants for burglary of a conveyance (Florida)

Outstanding warrant for possession of burglary tools (Florida)

Outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property (Florida)

According to LPSO, during a week-long operation related to the recent catalytic converter thefts, detectives observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle of interest in previous catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop where it was learned that Charles had numerous active warrants, some of which involved the theft of catalytic converters.

LPSO said that after a search of Charles’ vehicle, a variety of schedule I illicit narcotics were found.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.