LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A suspect in a March 28 shooting that left a Lafayette man dead has been arrested in Houston, Tx., according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Zachary Adams, 37, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jalen Walker, 29, of Lafayette.

Adams was arretsed with the assistance of the Louisiana and Texas Attorneys General Office Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Adams allegedly shot Walker to death in the 1900 block of Carmel Dr. on Monday. No motive has been released.