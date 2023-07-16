LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a fatal shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, officers arrived to the 100 Blk. of Railroad St. around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night in response to a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel arrived and administered life saving measures on one of the wounded but the victim later died.

The other shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated upon being released.