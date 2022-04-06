LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two groups of people exchanged gunfire from inside their vehicles Wednesday leaving bullets casings over the roadway.

According to Lafayette Police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Moss Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

On arrival, officers found no evidence of any injuries, however at least 45 bullet casings were found on the roadway, according to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.

One resident told KLFY that she had to run inside her nearby apartment during the shooting, afraid she would be hit by stray bullets.