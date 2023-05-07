LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance call involving suspects with guns.

This incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. Sunday night at Heymann Park on Pinhook Rd.

When officers arrived, they heard gun shots coming from the park.

Police said at this time it is undetermined who fired the shots, which resulted in three people getting shot.

All three victims were brought to a hospital for treatment. Two people had non-life threatening injuries, this being a 17-year-old male and a 55-year-old female.

The third victim, a 35-year-old male, was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators are actively working the case. It is still early in the investigation and as more information becomes available an update will be sent out. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.