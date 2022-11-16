LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police arrested a man after seizing 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup.

Mikel Daniels, 26, of Prichard, Alabama. was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with possession with intent to distribute an RX drug without a prescription.

Police located 50 bottles of Promethazine syrup with each bottle containing 437ml.

Promethazine is a cough syrup with Codeine, an opioid, and is only available through prescription.

This is estimated to have a street value of over $47,000, police say.