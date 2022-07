LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.

According to the Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers, shots were fired at the 400 block on Madison St. in Lafayette.

With any information, please contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477, download the P3 TIPS mobile app, or by dialing **TIPS (**8477).