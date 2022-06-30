LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men are accused of being responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts dating back to November of 2021. Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) have obtained warrants for their arrests.

Jaquell Carter, 27, of Lafayette and Tyric Charles, 27, of Lafayette both have warrants out for their arrests.

Carter has two warrants for his arrest, he is charged with a total of 23 counts of felony theft. Charles has one warrant for his arrest, he is charged with a total of 19 counts of felony theft.

More arrests are anticipated.

If anyone has any information on the location of these individuals please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.