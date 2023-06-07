LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are warning the public of an ongoing scam.

According to police, they have received reports of scammers impersonating members of the Lafayette Police Department.

The release said, “The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep victims on the phone until they get money from them.”

Police said they will never call and ask for money. Scammers are demanding money for missed court dates, arrests warrants and more.

If you receive a call and the person says they’re “Sgt. Jack Martin” and you have an expert witness warrant, do not engage in any conversation with the individuals and hang up the phone, police said.

The scammers are targeting people in the medical profession.