LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

According to LPD, the fire started in the 200 block of Randolph Dr., near Moss St.

LPD also said that the fire started around 11 a.m. this morning.

LPD and fire are on the scene, however, no other information is available at this time.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.