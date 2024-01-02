LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department confirms the city’s homicide rate is up compared to 2022. The LPD tells News 10 that many factors are driving the uptick.

The confirmed count by police shows a 32 percent increase in homicides from the year 2022 to 2023. Cpl. Ken Handy says in general a city will see acts of community violence, however it’s up to law enforcement and residents to voice their concerns.

“We ask that you alert the Lafayette Police Department that there’s a guy in our neighborhood that’s known to carry firearms; there’s a guy in our neighborhood known to often use those firearms,” Cpl. Handy said.

In comparison to other Acadiana cities and towns Lafayette records 29 homicides, Opelousas records eleven, New Iberia six and Abbeville zero.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Those cities are a little bit smaller than us. We have a higher population size compared to those cities and often residents of those cities come to Lafayette,” Handy stated.

Handy confirms the recorded 2023 homicides were a combination of blunt force trauma, shootings and stabbings by and large tied to domestic violence or juvenile crime.

“We have conflicts between two parties that have a past engagement or know each other for whatever reason they might know each other. They engage in an argument and that argument escalates as to where violence is committed at that point and time,” Handy added.

As of Tuesday morning, a combined total of 71 homicides have been reported for the Acadiana area by surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Latest Posts