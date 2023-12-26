LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say they have a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving. If you plan to drink for the New Year, then have a plan. Police will be on high alert for drunk or impaired drivers.

As the New Year approaches, the urge to have a drink or two can be tempting. The worry is when the drinker becomes the driver. Lafayette Police Department Cpl. Ken Handy says to have a reliable plan to get home.

Transportation suggestions include the use of a ride-share service or placing a sober friend on call.

“That can be a designated driver and can pick you up or have someone at the party that you might be attending with that will say hey I’m not going to drink tonight,” said Handy. “I’m going to be the responsible one and provide us with a means of conveyance out of here.”

Handy said he understands for some people, to have a drink is part of being social. However, social obligations that include alcohol should include a mix of responsibilities.

“You have to know your limits and your limits should be not drinking while driving. You should always have means to transport yourself from one point to another point; if you’re impaired and that should not include you behind the wheel,” Handy said.

The LPD has certified officers who are trained to identify impaired drivers. They will be on patrol as well.

“Your senses are dull at that point and time it’s a mixture for a bad outcome,” Handy added.

