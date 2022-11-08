LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress late Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of North Piece St. around 11:50 pm.

Police said two masked men in all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint.

A fight happened between the occupants and the masked men, resulting in one occupant being shot.

The victim was a 30-year-old man who was brought to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The masked men left the residence on foot stealing different items.

This is an ongoing investigation, updates will be added when released.