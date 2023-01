A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the corner of Clifford Rd. and Pinhook Rd. early this morning.

According to police, this was a single vehicle crash involving one person. The identity of the victim and circumstances of the crash are still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as they become available.