LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has confirmed a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Kaliste Saloom Rd.

The crash happened around 10:44 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kaliste Saloom Rd.

One has died as a result of the crash, according to LPD. No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed off as LPD is on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

No other information is available at this time, however, updates will follow as information becomes available.