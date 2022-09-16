Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Fitzgerald St.

UPDATE: 3:45 P.M.: Lafayette Police say the victim was shot in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Drive and collapsed outside a business in the 800 block of MLK.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.

It happened in the 800 block of MLK.

LPD said that the victim was transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

Information is limited at this time, however, updates will follow as information is released.