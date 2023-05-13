LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a major crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Congress St. and Bertrand St. at 8:38 p.m.

LPD spokesperson, Robin Green, said the crash is involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection at this time, as it will be shut down while the investigating is being conducted.

Information is limited at this time and will be updated once released.