UPDATE 5/8/23 4:37 P.M.: The southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery have been re-opened for travel.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Monday around 3:20 p.m. in the1600 block of Ambassador Caffery just south of the intersection of Eraste Landry Road.

Police said a driver of a motorcycle was involved in the crash, and has been brought to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Both southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery are shut down while Traffic Investigators conduct their investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.

More information will be updated once released.