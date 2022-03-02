Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police officer Bernard Anderson who was fired then got his job back, now faces losing his job again.

The Lafayette Consolidated government and police department filed an appeal to have the officers firing upheld.

The Attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board confirms a court hearing has not been scheduled.

The hearing will be arguments only, given evidence was already presented.

On January 12, the petition for appeal was filed by an attorney representing the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Police.

The petition for appeal reads that:

The Board’s decision on December 12, 2021 overturning LCG’s termination of Anderson was not made in good faith or for cause, such that it should be reversed, and LCG’s decision to terminate Anderson, which was in good faith and for cause, should be reinstated. Further, this court should find that LCG complied with the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, such that Anderson’s termination should be upheld.

Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board Attorney Candice Hattan says the board heard Anderson’s appeal and the board reinstated him.

Hattan says the city filed an appeal of the district court. “It’s styled as a petition but it’s actually an appeal of the civil service board ruling.”

Anderson commented after the board reinstated him.

“All I can do is maintain my nerves inside and proceed forward,” Anderson explained after his reinstatement.