LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police arrested a man who they say walked behind the counter at the Race Trac gas station on West Congress Street Wednesday afternoon and allegedly stole money from a wallet that belonged to a store employee, and then fled the area.

Police say it happened just after 2 p.m.

Elliott Hammond, 57 then entered a second store in the 700 block of Bertrand Drive and placed several ‘fifths of liquor and bars of soap,’ into his backpack and fled, police said.

He was arrested following a short chase near the Rouse’ store and charged with theft, two counts.

No injuries were reported.