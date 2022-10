LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St. According to LPD Sergeant Robin Green, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. The victim was a man walking on the side of the road at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.