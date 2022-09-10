LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lafayette last night.

According to LPD, the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Cooper Drive.

Information is limited at this time, however, LPD said that the victim drove himself to a local hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds. The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators with LPD urge anyone with information about the shooting to call LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.