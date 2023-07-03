LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department has formed a partnership to get help with mental health issues in terms of violent crimes.

Last week, the police chief met with Catholic Charities of Acadiana and leaders of the LaPlace community. They talked about homelessness and its impact on the community and mental health.

Sgt. Robin Green said a law enforcement officer is an officer of the law. Police are not mental health professionals.

“We do recognize that an arrest is not the answer for those having a mental crisis, as I said earlier. We are not trained to identify these individuals,” Green stated.

On Monday, at the police department another meeting was held with a behavioral health system out of Mandeville, Catholic Charities of Acadiana and the police chief.

Green confirmed that an agreement has been made to form a partnership to help police with mental health policing.

“From what we see, we can relay to the doctor about what we observed, what we are seeing and what they’re telling us; from there we let the medical professionals determine whether this person is having a mental crisis or if it’s just normal criminal behavior,” Green said.

Currently, the police are in a situation that can be problematic. Authorities arrive to protect and serve but sometimes it’s the reported suspect who needs protection and a service of extra understanding.

“We do have compassion and we’ve had several instances the last couple of months,” Sgt. Green added.

Green told KLFY that the LPD is in the planning stages of the partnership. One proposed idea is to have a mental health professional ride with officers.

According to Green, Northlake Behavioral Health System: The Ness is working with the LPD.

Green said there are also talks about The Ness setting up an office in Lafayette to be in closer proximity to the police department.