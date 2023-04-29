UPDATE 4/29/23 5:41 P.M.: The victim of the homicide on E. Simcoe St. has been identified as Raylon Mason, 22, of St. Martinville, according to Lafayette Police.

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department responded to multiple shots being fired in the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street approximately 1:08 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival officers found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established, and investigators later responded to the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital as a result of their injuries. One victim suffered a nonlife threatening injury and is listed in stable condition.

The other victim died from their injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIP.