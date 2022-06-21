LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects whose images were caught on camera inside the Target and Home Goods store.

On Tuesday, police said, a female suspect posed as a Home Goods employee to distract a shopper.

Two other suspects are believed to have removed the wallet from the victim’s purse while she was distracted.











Photo credit: Lafayette Police

Police said the three females went to several locations making numerous purchases with the victim’s credit/debit cards totaling thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS or submit your tip by using the P3 Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous, police said.