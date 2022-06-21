LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects whose images were caught on camera inside the Target and Home Goods store.
On Tuesday, police said, a female suspect posed as a Home Goods employee to distract a shopper.
Two other suspects are believed to have removed the wallet from the victim’s purse while she was distracted.
Police said the three females went to several locations making numerous purchases with the victim’s credit/debit cards totaling thousands of dollars.
Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS or submit your tip by using the P3 Mobile App.
All callers remain anonymous, police said.