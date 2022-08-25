LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department‘s Narcotics unit has arrested a New York woman in relation to a prostitution operation.

Yu Yan, 53, of Flushing, NY was arrested on Aug. 23 and faces a soliciting for prostitution charge.

LPD said that after receiving information of illegal prostitution and drug transactions at MK Foot Relax located at 118 Arnould Boulevard, LPD’s Narcotics unit conducted an undercover operation.

During the operation, LPD said that the undercover officer was solicited for sex by the female masseuse.

Yan was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and the business is shut down at this time.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.