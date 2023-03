LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Police arrested Jevon Figaro, 25, on March 24. According to Public Information Officer Sergeant Robin Green, Figaro was wanted by LPD for a crime committed last month.

On Feb. 19, Figaro was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in the 2000 block of W. University Avenue. Figaro allegedly robbed an ATM while it was being serviced. The amount of cash stolen was undisclosed.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.