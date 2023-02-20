LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two pedestrians were hit by a car Sunday morning in downtown Lafayette.

It happened just after midnight, police said.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said at around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting that two people had been struck by a car in the 200 block of East Vermilion Street.

She said when police arrived, the two victims were located and transported to a local hospital: one with a minor injury and the other with a serious injury.

According to Green, the driver stayed on the scene and was questioned.

The investigation, she said, revealed that the driver had the right of way when the pedestrians walked in front of him.

Green said both pedestrians were cited for crossing the roadway in a non-cross walk area.

None of the identities of those involved have been released.

The driver was not cited.