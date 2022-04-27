LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have made an arrest in an April 4 shooting on Hebert Rd. that put a couple in the hospital.

Rodrigo Arnada Jr., 18, had an active warrant for two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green. Arnada was arrested in Lafayette on Tuesday, April 26 by agents with U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) and Special Investigative Unit.

Green said the man and woman who were injured in the shooting were found in the 100 block of Newport Dr., several blocks away from Hebert Rd., where the shooting took place.