LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – La. Senator Gerald Boudreaux is working with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to reverse a decline in foster families in the Lafayette Region.

DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters told News 10 that the biggest need the foster system is looking to improve is more foster parents.

“Covid did a number on our foster parents,” Walters said. “We lost a lot of them. People were afraid. When foster parents take children into their homes, they really do not know much about them. They do not know where they came from. There was disease. There was so much fear.”

According to the DCFS, over 3000 Louisiana children are currently serving in foster care. In the Acadiana region alone, there are over 500 different foster children in need. La. Senator Boudreaux said that with the help of DCFS, the system has been able to save many lives from going in the wrong direction.

“We would have children all over the state in courts. We would have them incarcerated. We would have broken families that would just be devastated,” Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux also mentioned his support for everything DCFS has done in its approach to change the outlook of the perception people have of the foster system as a whole.

“Today was the beginning of what I hope to be a reset of the perception in some of our communities for those individuals who work in this arena,” Boudreaux told News 10. “I am convinced and I am a big supporter that we are going to continue to do more for our youth in the state.”

For anyone who is interested in becoming a foster parent or in a career with DCFS, there will be a hiring fair tomorrow, Oct. 14, at the Double Tree on Pinhook from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

