LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rigzone will hold the next Louisiana Oil & Gas Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Over 35 employers will be there with hundreds of available positions to apply for.

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and be ready to interview on-site. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.

Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival. For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here. This list will continue to be updated, up until the day of the event.