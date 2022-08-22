CHICAGO, Il. (KLFY) – Three Louisiana residents are finalists for the Lumen Christi Award, which is Catholic Extension’s highest honor given to people who radiate and reveal the light of Christ present in the communities they serve.

Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David, of Houma-Thibodeaux, La., and Francis Leblanc, of Lafayette, La., are finalists for the Lumen Christi Award. This award is granted to people who the Catholic Church believes sets an example of spreading the “light of Christ” throughout their communities.

Diocese from across the U.S. submitted nominations for the 45th annual Lumen Christi Award. Seven nominees are considered finalists, three of which are from Louisiana. The seven finalists will receive $10,000 to support and enhance their ministries.

The award recipient will receive a $25,000 grant, along with an additional $25,000 grant for the nominating diocese, which will be announced in September.

Down below is an excerpt about the finalists from Louisiana from the release: