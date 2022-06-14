LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline is 15 cents more today than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago and $1.94 more than a year ago.

The President of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (LOGA) Mike Moncla says the price fight is a long game.

“The oil and gas companies are doing all that they can,” Moncla said.

He says the rising cost is not going to be solved in the short term and explains that there is a supply and demand problem, and that people are coming out of a COVID-19 crisis.

“You and I have talked about some of the policies of this administration that have pushed the oil and gas industry into a different direction. The green stuff they’re pushing is a lack of investment going back into oil and gas. It’s hurting supply and demand,” Moncla stated.

He says Louisiana Oil & Gas Association members are hardworking people.

“We don’t really control the price of gasoline. It’s a commodity. It’s like a diamond, gold, and silver. There’s a world market for it. If there’s less, it goes up. If there’s more of it, it goes down.”

Moncla says there’s nothing more local oil companies can do and explains he pays the surging prices even though his family is in the rig business.

“The diesel bills for those big rigs of mine are a whole lot bigger than the average consumer at the pump. We must pay those same prices as everyone else. We don’t get a discount because we’re in the oil and gas business,” Moncla noted.

Comments from White House Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, June 13, 2022:

“The U.S. is on track to produce a record amount of oil next year. We’re releasing a record 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. That has been for six months.” We’ve rallied our partners to join us, releasing an additional 240 million barrels of oil; and that has been because of the President’s leadership.”