LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents are now able to lease apartments in a new living space in Downtown Lafayette.

The Lofts at the Municipal is monumental for Downtown Lafayette and its citizens. Partners of the project said it offers historic living but with a modern touch.

EJ Krampe, a development partner, said the apartment building is unique and something that Lafayette didn’t have until now.

Lofts at the Municipal is now a living complex, but it was once a federal courthouse. The transformation seen today took years to develop and complete.

“It took quite a long time to get to this point. But we took a building that had been vacant for over 20 years and converted it to what you can see today which is what you can see today,” David Weinstein, a development partner said.

Although the investment took a lot of time, perseverance, and finances. Developers are hopeful for the outcome.

“It was impactful for 70 years before it was abandoned and it should be impactful for another 70 years, but in a completely different way,” a development partner, Dyke Nelson said. “This is exciting for us to be able to reintroduce something in a way that it would be successful long-term.”

Visit the website for floor plans and leasing agreements