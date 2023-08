LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – SLCC and Early College Academy were on lockdown Monday afternoon at reports of a threat on campus.

According to LPD, both the Lafayette Police and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to investigate a possible threats. Reports were made that a female was on on campus and had two handguns in her purse.

Law enforcement searched the campus and did not locate the woman.

The lockdown has been lifted. More information will be provided as it becomes available.,