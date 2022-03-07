LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to the AAA, global energy costs were on the climb before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Other experts say the increased cost for groceries became an issue when loads of goods were caught up at shipping docks.

“Can’t get what you want out of the store because gas is too high,” says Corner Pantry store customer Randy Alfred, Jr.

In the end, consumers are the ones who often have to pay.

“I kind of cut back on my lunch meals and just adjusting that way,” says shopper Nicole Chapman.

Also, at Lafayette’s Corner Pantry store customer Ty Bernard admits the struggle is real.

“Pinching pennies and you can’t run from it. You just got to do what you got to do,” Bernard noted.

Chapman says she’s learned to cut back.

“Price shopping, weighing my options and cutting back on things. Sometimes we do waste money. That’s one of the things, looking at prioritizing and things like that.”

The experts figure the national average for diesel is over $4.00 per gallon.

Higher diesel prices can have an impact on people who drive for a living, such as truckers.

“Our company pays for the gas,” says one truck driver.

According to drivers, it’s the independent driver who’s cringing at the gas pump.

“Even though the company gets a discount its still high,” says another truck driver.

The experts say shop around and try to use cash.

Some businesses will charge extra when a credit card is used to make purchases.

“Crazy at $4, I’m going to need some bikes,” Alfred stated.