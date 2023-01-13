LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Mexican restaurant, which first opened in St. Martinville, will be expanding to Lafayette Parish.

La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be located at 3235 NW Evangeline Thrwy, according to their Facebook page.

A recent video posted to their Facebook with the caption “Just a few of the dishes we will be serving,” shows various Ribeye dishes and seafood options.

The tentative opening of La Espuela Cantina & Grill is near the end of January, according to Developing Lafayette.

You can visit their St. Martinville location at 1007 Little Oaks Drive.