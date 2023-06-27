LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local woman is hosting an event right now to celebrate the couple who saved her brother’s life.

The good samaritan celebration being held at Prejeans.

Charles and Megan White are being honored for helping the victim of a hit and run. Jacque Romero was riding his bike on the northwest Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road when he was hit.

He was lying in the grass when the White’s noticed a shoe in the road and decided to investigate. They called for help and stayed with Romero until first responders arrived.