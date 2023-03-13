LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Emilie Lewis Duhon announced recently that she will run for the District 3 Seat on the Lafayette Parish School Board.

The election is set for Oct. 14, 2023.

Duhon intends to fill the seat currently held by Elroy Broussard who will not be seeking re-election.

This is Duhon’s first run for public office.

According to the release, “Duhon has served on the following Social and Civic Organizations: Licensed Home and Community Base Provider; Louisiana Women Chamber of Commerce, Advisory Board Member; Women of Wisdom, Member; BRIDGE Ministry of Acadiana, Board Member, Secretary; Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Member; Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber, Member; Supported Living Network and Steering Committee member; Community Provider Association, Board member; Lafayette Housing Authority, Board and Acadiana Cares, Board member.”