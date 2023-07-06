LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Aggressive driving and speeding is on the rise in Acadiana, and a local safety coalition is fighting back in hopes to prevent people from continuing to get hurt.

Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition has debuted its newest campaign, “Speeding Catches Up With You.” This campaign was started to bring awareness to the dangers of speeding.

“The first and best advice I can give is to abide by the posted speed limit. Those speed limits are not arbitrarily set. They’re set through the process of engineering…and they’re applicable to the roadway,” said director Ron Czajkowski.

Czajkowski also says that wearing your seatbelt and monitoring your speed can help keep yourself and others safe.

“Statistically, a person that is not wearing a seatbelt stands a 50% greater chance of being seriously injured or killed in a crash. Speed combined with the lack of a seatbelt greatly increases your chances of dying in a crash.”

When it comes to specific drivers, Czajkowski says teen drivers are in the most danger of speeding while driving.

“Teens, young drivers are essentially some of our most vulnerable roadway users. It just comes down to a matter of time and experience that young drivers don’t have,” said Czajkowski.

Now that summer has started, Acadiana has entered one of the busiest traveling seasons. “Speeding Catches Up With You,” is here to remind us to stay safe while having fun.

“We’re essentially in the middle of summer right now, there’s still a lot of traveling to be done. There are a lot of opportunities for people to be on the roadway and we want people to navigate their trips as safely as possible.”

Czajkowski says that 11,000 people died in speed-related accidents in 2020 and hopes the people of Acadiana will make good decisions while traveling.