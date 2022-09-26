BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A restaurant with deep Louisiana roots announced today that it will be closing its doors this week.

Trapp’s Cajun Seafood & Boil House announced on Facebook that its last day will be Oct. 1.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the building and land that Trapp’s is leased on has been sold by the owner, therefore Trapp’s Broussard will be permanently closing it’s doors,” the post said. “Tentatively, our last day open will be this Saturday, October 1st.”

“As of now, there are no plans to relocate and reopen Trapp’s. We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers, friends, and family for the overwhelming support throughout the past 3 years,” the statement continued.

Trapp’s, which is located at 209 N. Morgan St. in Broussard, was home to live music, bingo nights, and of course food and drinks. Offerings include Louisiana favorites like poboys, gumbo, seafood platters and more.

With three other restaurants in the Monroe area, Fieldhouse Bar & Grill, Crawfish City, and Trapp’s On the River, co-owner Joey Trappey is a fourth-generation hot sauce heir (Trappey’s Hot Sauce) who opened the restaurant with Barrett Boutte not only to continue the Trappey’s food industry tradition but to return to their South Louisiana roots.

For more information on the closure or the restaurant visit their Facebook page.