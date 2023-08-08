LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local radio personality Porsha Evans is battling cancer.

Evans has a popular Sunday afternoon Gospel Show on Z105.9 The Soul of Southwest Louisiana. She has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, which has affected her ability to speak.

A fan of hers, Winnie Darphin-Bacque, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover expenses, especially the co-pay for cancer treatments. The goal of the fundraiser is $3,333.

Those wishing to contribute can go here.