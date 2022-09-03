LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The nonprofit organization known as “Helpful Neighbors” is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.

On Saturday, the organization set up a COVID-19 food box giveaway for residents in the community.

President of Helpful Neighbors, James Parker, told News 10 that he started this because they are aware of the high prices of food nowadays.

“We had a great opportunity to partner with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Investar Bank to get a grant to feed people,” said Parker.

The organization has been feeding 150 families in 2022.

A $25,000 grant by the Department of Revenue has provided Helpful Neighbors with the necessary supplies to make an important impact for the ones who need it most.

“We are giving them a box of food consisting of vegetables, oils, rice, mac-and-cheese, a 10-pound bag of leg quarters, a loaf of bread and each box gets a case of water also,” Parker said.

Jakarie Davis of UL Lafayette’s Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity acknowledges the experience of helping give back to the community.

“It was a loving experience,” Davis said. “Just to see everybody smile. Just to see how close-knit the community is. It was just a great experience overall.”

With the help of the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Helpful Neighbors has more events just like this one coming in the near future.