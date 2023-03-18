BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A local ice cream shop has announced that they will be opening a second location.

Emmy’s Ice Cream Bar made the announcement on Facebook and said, “We are so excited to announce our 2nd Location!!!”

The announcement also said that “Emmy’s is opening a new location in the Market Eatz shopping center on East Broussard!”

According to their website, Emmy’s serves a variety of ice creams and toppings, shakes and malts, along with food such as po’boys, chili, and much more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Facebook post, the second location will be opening in early April. You can also visit their first location located at 481 Albertson Prky in Broussard.

For more information, visit the Emmy’s Ice Cream Bar Facebook or website.