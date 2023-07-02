LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local firework retailer wants to make sure everyone stays safe and avoids injuries this holiday weekend.

Veronica James, a manager at Louisiana Fireworks, knows people visit the store to buy fun and entertaining fireworks, but she makes sure to inform every customer about safety measures when purchasing fireworks.

Here are some tips from James:

Make sure water or a hose is nearby when lighting fireworks. Wear goggles to protect your eyes. Make sure firecrackers are put out before leaving them unattended. If the firework is a dud, meaning it doesn’t work after lighting the fuse, do not try to keep lighting it.

“Some of our fuses are meant to look kind of fun, so we always make sure our customers who are shopping are educated on how they’re lighting them and how they should set them up,” said James.

Due to the dry weather and high temperatures Acadiana has been experiencing, it’s important to remember that some cities are under a “Burn Ban.” Contact your local government before lighting any fireworks this holiday weekend.