LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The United States Department of Agriculture has opened a financial assistance application process for eligible farmers who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

News 10 spoke with a local sugar cane farmer who said he is excited this program is available to not only him but so many others who may have been treated unfairly.

Eddie Lewis III, operator of Eddie Lewis Cane Farm, LLC. “Everyone has a different situation. I’m actually happy that this program is not biased. It’s open to African Americans, Caucasians, Spanish. So this is definitely going in the right track.”

Lewis said he is a fifth-generation sugar cane farmer who has been farming for over 40 years. He said he knows the challenges in making sure he is ready for harvest season.

“As a sugarcane farmer, currently in the middle of the summertime, we’re preparing land for planting season at this time, so we definitely impacted being able to get labor in, pay for fertilizer. Pay for chemicals and also repairs,” Lewis said.

He said with the application process opening up for farmers who had faced discrimination, he encourages people to sign up.

“I really don’t like the word discrimination because discrimination can be black to white,” Lewis said. “White to black. So this program is unbiased. If you have been treated unfairly, you can come up to the table. Fill out that application. Provide the necessary documentation, and you’ll be granted the $500,000.”

Lewis said he has yet to apply for the program but said if he got the money, it would be a huge help.

“It would be a huge impact to the Acadiana area,” Lewis said. “I would upgrade equipment. I would be able to knock down bills. Resource more labor and things that would just increase my business and also help out the local economy. The program is a great program. It’s a great economic impact for Lafayette and also Louisiana. You’re talking about a 40-50 million dollar impact. New equipment being brought. More labor being hired. It’s just a great thing for Acadiana.”

To apply, you need to go to the USDA’s website and make an account and provide the necessary information. The application process will remain open until the end of October. We reached out to them for comments and have yet to receive a response.