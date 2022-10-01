Find the ideal high-end coffee maker and coffee sampler kit for the more worldly caffeine lover in your life.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette-based coffee shop is set to open its third location, and this one will feature a rooftop coffee bar.

Jet Coffee, will be the newest member of the Ambassador Town Center, as they bring their third location to the development.

Jet Coffee is a locally owned and operated coffee shop offering specialty-grade coffee, along with smoothies, teas, and energy drinks.

Popular around Lafayette Parish, Jet Coffee also has a location in Broussard, located at 109 St. Nazaire Rd., and another in Lafayette at 101 Camino Real Rd.

According to Developing Lafayette, the new location will be located in the 200 block of Spring Farm Rd., and will feature a floating staircase leading up to the rooftop coffee bar with fans, furniture, tables, and charging stations.

The coffee shop is estimated to open in the summer of 2023.

For more information, visit the Jet Coffee website.