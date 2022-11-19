LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – “Man Up For Christ” decided to take it upon themselves to help feed Lafayette homeless a thanksgiving meal they will never forget.

The group is a local organization built on the word of God, providing guidance for men and women in need of help.

Udell Green is a member of the organization who said this is about giving back to others and bringing them to God.

“Getting a meal that we can minister to them and show them the way to go and show them that Jesus is the way,” Green said.

Over 100 boxes of food were distributed to Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

“The traditional Thanksgiving meal of baked turkey, baked ham, rice dressing, potato salad, string beans, a slice of cake, and a dinner roll was on the tray,” Green said.

Starting from Freshwater Ministries in Lafayette, giving back to the community and bringing people to Christ is what this organization is built upon.

Green explained what the feeling is like to have the ability to feed the homeless for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It is a great feeling that we can reach out to someone and show someone the way and show them that Jesus is real,” Green says. “We want to show them love and let them know that we have been down that road. You know God has delivered us and he can deliver to you. That is the kind of love we want to express today.”

The organization is not done for the year as it is looking to provide presents for children during Christmas.