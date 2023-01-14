LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local Louisiana author spoke with News 10 about how living in Louisiana inspired her novel, the publishing process, and how she became an author.

Kaylie Smith, author of the young adult fantasy novel ‘A Ruinous Fate,’ spoke with News 10 about what it’s like being a local Louisiana author.

Smith’s novel, ‘A Ruinous Fate,’ is described as having immersive world building, swoon-worthy romance, and action-packed storytelling, according to Goodreads.

When asked how growing up in Louisiana inspired ‘A Ruinous Fate,’ Smith said, “In A Ruinous Fate there are little nods to things I grew up with here; things like playing Bourré with my family, lots of French, live oak trees, etc.. My next project is actually set in a gothic, fantasy version of New Orleans and I’m so excited about that one because I’ll really get to add more pieces of our culture into it.”

Smith explained that she chose to write a young adult fantasy novel because it raised her into the person she is.

“It was the escapism I needed when I was a teen and it taught me so much about myself and the values I wanted to have and also it’s just fun,” Smith said. “I love the idea of there being magic in every day life. It’s still my favorite genre to read even as an adult and brings me back to how vividly I used to experience and feel things when I was younger. I hope to write books and be the sort of author that might make teens today feel the way I did when I read my favorite books back then. Giving back in that little way, making teens feel seen and being a source of joy for them, makes me feel like I’m doing exactly what I was meant to do.”

Smith also said that she is already in the final editing stages of the sequel to ‘A Ruinous Fate,’ saying that there will be four books total in her series.

‘A Ruinous Fate’ can be purchased at local bookstore, Beausoleil Books, Target, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Book Depository.